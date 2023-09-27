Albemarle working on new reading curriculum for elementary school students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of Albemarle County teachers, administrators, and community partners are leading the way to a new reading curriculum for elementary students. This follows a state law requiring school divisions to improve literacy outcomes.

“We want to make sure we have a nice 360-degree view of what a student will experience and what a teacher will experience,” Elementary Literacy Lead Coach Karen Heathcock said Wednesday, September 27.

Heathcock says the team is currently narrowing down the best options for Albemarle County Public Schools.

“Once we’ve narrowed to the top two - based on the data we collect from the committee - when we narrowed to top two programs, we will then get complete sets of these programs into every one of our elementary schools,” she said.

ACPS says literacy skills are the most critical kindergarten through the fifth grade.

“It’s so important that we are putting into place routines and structures learning routines that the kids feel comfortable with, and that will help them succeed,” teacher Colette Aylor said.

People can weigh in on what’s most important once the teaching plan is chosen.

“We are going to invite every teacher, family members, come in to dig right into the programs and rate the programs based on what they’re looking for,” Heathcock said.

The new reading program will start next school year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.