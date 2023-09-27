Advertise With Us
Albemarle County launches community survey

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has launched a community survey to hear what people think of government programs, services, and infrastructure.

The survey is administered in partnership with the Center for Survey Research of Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at UVA.

Households were selected for participation at random through sampling method, which allows researchers to provide the county with statistically significant results.

“We want to know that our work is meaningful and important and is responding to the needs that our community has, and we can’t come up with that in our offices,” Serena Gruia with the county said Wednesday, September 27. “We have to know what individuals are experiencing and thinking to create these plans and policies and projects.”

The results will be available in 2024. The survey is available in English and Spanish.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

