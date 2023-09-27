Advertise With Us
2 Charlottesville-area families getting HVAC help

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: WVIR)
By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beck Cohen and Lennox are revealing the winners of the Feel the Love program.

The program gives back and serves others in the community.

Nominations were submitted over the summer for families in need of an HVAC unit. This year, two families and the stories behind their need stood out.

“My wife last night she said, ‘Baby, I don’t know. I’m worried.’ I said, ‘leave it in God’s hands, he’ll take care of it,’” winner Herbert Scott said Wednesday, September 27.

“We’ve been struggling with our HVAC for a really long time and just trying to figure out how to make it work piecemeal with window units, but we were really concerned about the winter time and heating our home for our family and our dogs,” winner Shayla Washington said.

“It’s an incredible experience to be able to help somebody who’s a good neighbor,” General Manager Robert Buonomo said. “And these people are well deserving.”

The HVAC units are slated to be installed in October.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

