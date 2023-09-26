Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

What is the importance of early voting?

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early voting began on September 22 and people will be able to vote before election day up until November 4.

David McQuilkin, retired History and Political Science Professor from Bridgewater College, said he believes a topic that will play a role in the state elections will be education.

He added while the Democrats have control of the State Senate and the Republicans have control over the House of Delegates, the margin is slim.

“The margins in each of the houses by each of the parties is so very narrow, that is does not take much for it to change. The Democrats want to flip the House and the Republicans want to flip the Senate,” said McQuilkin.

McQuilkin said early voting can be beneficial for individuals who can’t get out to vote on election day. He added that early voting has helped increase voter participation because of the flexibility it offers people, and said voting is how the general public can speak its mind and make its voice heard.

“If we are going to be democracy it is critical for those in this democracy express their vote and express their opinions through that vote,” said McQuilkin.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Police lights
HPD seeking information after reported sexual assault
Waynesboro updates backflow prevention ordinance for drinking water supply
Charlottesville Chamber of Commerce (FILE)
Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce releases mid-year analysis
(FILE)
Albemarle rerouting buses to help get more students to school amid driver shortage