UVA Law launching education institute

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Law is launching a new institute to ensure kindergarten through twelfth-grade students get high-quality education.

The Education Rights Institute will support scholarships and engagement for students across the nation. It will also help school districts address obstacles facing disadvantaged students.

The institute is supported by a $4.9 million gift.

