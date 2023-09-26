Advertise With Us
Still Stuck with the Clouds, Cool Temps and Some Drizzle

Slow Improvements for Late Week and Turning Much Warmer by Weekend.
Still Cloudy, Cool with Some Drizzle for now
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This cloudy, cool pattern with some drizzle at times, will still remain through the midweek. An onshore northeast wind flow keeps us in the clouds and temperatures below average for late September.

Some breaks of sun with the clouds for the late week, with more sun developing by this weekend. The weather pattern changes as winds shift direction; temperatures will turn much warmer.

Tonight: Cloudy, patchy drizzle and fog. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Clouds and sun. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows in the upepr 50s to near 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, milder. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s to near 60.

Saturday: Turning partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Milder. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 80s.

