Renovations underway at UVA Amphitheatre

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Amphitheatre is undergoing multiple construction projects.

The three-stage renovation project is focusing on the exterior, roof, and drainage system.

Most of the exterior structure dates back to 1921.

“So it’s time to go ahead and make those restorations and preparations to repair the leaking roof, and to make sure that drainage is improved in front of this stage where it tends to get muddy,” Spokesperson Bethanie Glover said.

Seating at the Amphitheatre remains open to students.

Renovations are expected to be completed by early 2024.

