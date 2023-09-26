Organizations team up to fight childhood cancer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Focused Ultrasound Foundation and St. Baldrick’s Foundation are teaming up to fight childhood cancer.

The organizations announced a $115,000 pledge to support treatment research for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a rare cancer that forms in the brainstem of children.

There is currently no known cure.

“This research is important to us because we feel that focused ultrasound blood brain barrier opening could have a positive impact on DIPG patients through enhancing the delivery of therapeutics to the brain tissue,” FUF Associate Chief Medical Officer Lauren Powlovich said Tuesday, September 26.

The organizations say this research will hopefully lead to more well-designed clinical trials and, eventually, clinical treatments.

