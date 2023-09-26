Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Organizations team up to fight childhood cancer

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Focused Ultrasound Foundation and St. Baldrick’s Foundation are teaming up to fight childhood cancer.

The organizations announced a $115,000 pledge to support treatment research for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a rare cancer that forms in the brainstem of children.

There is currently no known cure.

“This research is important to us because we feel that focused ultrasound blood brain barrier opening could have a positive impact on DIPG patients through enhancing the delivery of therapeutics to the brain tissue,” FUF Associate Chief Medical Officer Lauren Powlovich said Tuesday, September 26.

The organizations say this research will hopefully lead to more well-designed clinical trials and, eventually, clinical treatments.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville bakery partnering with app to help reduce food waste
Tents at Market Street Park
Legalities of tent encampment at Market Street Park
(FILE)
2 charged in connection with drug investigation in Greene County
(FILE).
UVA Heath bringing awareness to gynecologic cancers that affect women at nearly all ages