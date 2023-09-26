North America to experience solar eclipse in October

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - On Oct. 14, the moon will pass between the Earth and the sun, darkening the sky across North, Central and South America, according to NASA.

October’s eclipse will be known as an annular solar eclipse because of the moon’s position during the event.

According to NASA, the moon will pass between the Earth and the sun while it is near its farthest point from the Earth. That makes the moon appear smaller than the sun from the ground, so it will not completely block the sun during the maximum phase, when the moon covers the sun at its highest percentage.

The next total solar eclipse, when the moon fully covers the sun during the maximum phase, will occur in 2024.

During the upcoming annular eclipse, the moon will cover most of the sun if you are in the direct path of the eclipse. The moon will appear to have a ring of fire around it for those in the path.

For other parts of the continental U.S., the event will appear as a partial eclipse.

Parts of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Idaho, California and Oregon will be in the direct path of the annular eclipse, according to the Time and Date website, where you can find specific times to view the eclipse at your location.

Even though the sun will be partly blocked by the moon, it will still be dangerous to look directly at it. NASA recommends eclipse glasses to view the event.

The space agency said you can look at the eclipse without glasses during 100% totality, or when the moon completely covers the sun during a total solar eclipse. But once even a sliver of the sun peeks from behind the moon, eclipse glasses are a must once again.

