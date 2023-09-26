Legalities of tent encampment at Market Street Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tents at Market Street Park are being used by members of the unhoused community to sleep in overnight. Charlottesville is allowing these encampments to remain up, for now.

“On the legal side, there are limitations on what the city or any government entity can do to limit people’s right to do things like that,” Attorney Jeff Fogel said Tuesday, September 26. “On the other hand, at least under the law, the city does have a right to close its parks and to enforce that, as well.”

City Manager Sam Sanders lifted Mart Street Park’s hours last week. That decision followed an alleged altercation between police and a man who refused to leave the park after hours.

“No one is in a public park after 11 o’clock at night if they have anywhere else to go,” Anna Mendez said.

Mendez is with The Haven, a multi-resource day shelter in downtown Charlottesville. It is also located across the street from Market Street Park.

“They want to have housing, housing is not available to them. Shelter beds are also not available to them,” Mendez said.

In 2022, there was a reported 266 people without housing in Charlottesville. Mendez says that number is rising.

“There has been about a 15% to 20% increase between 2022 and 2023,” she said.

Overnight shelters in the city say they can’t accommodate that many people: PACEM says it has room for 50 adults per night, while the Salvation Army can take 56.

“As our unhoused population has grown in Charlottesville, there has been no concomitant effort to find the solution to the problem,” Fogel said.

Reports of homelessness have been increasing across the nation, about 2,000 more in 2022 than in 2020. Some cities are now saying these types of encampments for the unhoused are taking away from public spaces.

“They’re unreasonably interfering with spaces that our constituents have every right to enjoy,” NBC29 Legal Analyst AC Rieman said.

Rieman says the issue presented in these legal battles is that these encampments are a nuisance.

“That can be in the form of loud noises. It can be, in this specific case, tents, encampments, drugs, and it interferes unreasonably with the health, safety, and comfort of the parties,” she said.

For now, the tents in Charlottesville are not going anywhere. Support for a better solution has been expressed by the city, but nothing concrete has been decided.

“Now, the problem, of course, is will that support turn into real support? When the issue becomes money - as to pay for - and money may require some sacrifices on the rest of us in society,” Fogel said.

