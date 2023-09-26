Jury trial underway for Tadashi Keyes in Charlottesville Circuit Court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of murdering a BUCK Squad member earlier this year is facing a jury.

Tadashi Demetrius Keyes appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Tuesday, September 26, for the first day of his trial.

Keyes is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Eldridge Vandrew “Skeeta” Smith along Grove Street back on January 28.

Jurors heard opening arguments Tuesday from the prosecution and defense.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.