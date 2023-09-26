Advertise With Us
Jury trial underway for Tadashi Keyes in Charlottesville Circuit Court

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of murdering a BUCK Squad member earlier this year is facing a jury.

Tadashi Demetrius Keyes appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Tuesday, September 26, for the first day of his trial.

Keyes is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Eldridge Vandrew “Skeeta” Smith along Grove Street back on January 28.

Jurors heard opening arguments Tuesday from the prosecution and defense.

