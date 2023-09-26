Jury trial underway for Tadashi Keyes in Charlottesville Circuit Court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of murdering a BUCK Squad member earlier this year is facing a jury.
Tadashi Demetrius Keyes appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Tuesday, September 26, for the first day of his trial.
Keyes is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Eldridge Vandrew “Skeeta” Smith along Grove Street back on January 28.
Jurors heard opening arguments Tuesday from the prosecution and defense.
