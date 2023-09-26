HPD seeking information after reported sexual assault

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking the community to provide any information after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man armed with a knife early Sunday morning.

The incident took place around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 in the area of South Main Street and South Avenue.

The male suspect is described as being approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, but additional descriptions of his appearance are unavailable at this time due to his clothing obscuring other details in the dark.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in this area early Sunday morning is encouraged to contact HPD by calling Detective Dove at 540-437-2646 or Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050.

This remains an active investigation.

