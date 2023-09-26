Greene County alters pay scale for sheriff’s deputies

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County is fixing the pay scale for its sheriff’s deputies. This comes after a recent study by the Free Enterprise Forum found that the county’s rate was lower that surrounding areas.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to created a new pay scale.

“Pay is is one of the main drivers that we need to be able to retain people, as well as recruit people,” Greene County Administrator Cathy Schafrik said. “The more money that they make, the more money that goes into the retirement fund to sustain them after they they leave.”

Schafrik says deputies will get 1% credit into the pay scale for each year of relevant work experience, with a cap at 20 years.

“We could competitively recruit people who were maybe retiring from somewhere else, or moving into the area, and not start them at the very bottom, which had been the practice,” the administrator said.

The new pay went into effect at the start of September.

