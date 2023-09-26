Gloomy start to week, brighter finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cooler northeast wind has locked in an overcast sky. Along with below average temperatures. However, not much rainfall.

Some mist and drizzle form the low, gray clouds today through Wednesday morning. Perhaps a light passing rain shower. Enough to dampen the ground.

Some sun breaks through the clouds later this week.

Expect a warming trend for the start of October.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a northeast breeze. Passing light shower and drizzle. Higher elevation fog. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday night: Areas of fog. Some drizzle with a light northeast breeze. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High temperatures in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday: Clouds and sun. Highs mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Warmer and mostly sunny. High near 80 degrees.

