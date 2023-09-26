Crozet business hosting support meetings for parents with neurodiverse children

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Bluebird & Co. is partnering with the community to host a support group for parents with neurodiverse children.

The group will offer support to parents in the Crozet and greater-Charlottesville area.

A pediatric and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, as well as a speech-language pathologist, will join the meeting.

Those who attend will have the chance to get information on resources and share experiences.

“If we can help the parents to understand and create the environment that’s need for their individual child, that’s what we want to be able to do,” Jimmy Howell said.

The group meets the last Monday of every month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

