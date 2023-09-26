Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Clouds and occasional showers linger

Late week improvements
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to dreary start. We’ll see morning fog and drizzle. Clouds will stick around throughout much of the day, resulting in cooler than normal temperatures. A northeasterly wind will keep temperatures in the 60s the next few days. By the end of the week, high pressure will eventually build in, skies will partially clear, and temperatures will warm into the 70s, and 80s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, drizzle, fog, & stray shower, High: low 60s

Tonight: Cloudy, drizzle, fog, stray shower, Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy, spotty shower, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 70...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Clouds & sun, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Cloudy and Cool Last Week of September. Limited Rain
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Clouds Linger and Cool Temps this Week.
Cooler than Average
Clouds, limited rainfall and cooler
Little rainfall
Gloomy and cooler days ahead