Charlottesville bakery partnering with app to help reduce food waste

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Great Harvest Bread Company is partnering with an app to help end food waste.

Restaurants and stores that have extra food can use Too Good To Go.

Great Harvest is also offering a surprise bag value at $15, but selling it for $4.99.

“The ‘Surprise Me’ bags are full of food that would normally go to waste,” owner Aileen Magnotto said Tuesday, September 26. “We do donate to the food banks, but I’m starting to save a little bit for the Too Good To Go, just to get the program started and off the ground in the Charlottesville area.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.