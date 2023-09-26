2 charged in connection with drug investigation in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two people are being held without bail in connection with a drug investigation in the county.

GCSO announced Tuesday, September 26, that two people from Stanardsville were arrested during an operation with the Virginia State Police 3A Narcotics and Gang Task Force last Thursday:

Sade Sherita Wells, 34, was arrested for Probation Violation and 18.2-250 Possession of a schedule I or II narcotic.

Jeffrey Wade Roach, 52, was arrested for a Probation Violation.

The sheriff’s office says 4.5 grams of fentanyl and 1.5 grams of methamphetamine were seized.

