Virginia company starts AI software to detect weapons

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Virginia-based company, Omnilert, is working to help add a layer of protection to monitoring systems.

In the nation, there about seventy million cameras installed in schools and businesses, but only 1% of them are actually being monitored. Omnilert’s new AI technology works to help this problem by identifying threats sooner.

“While this might not be the full solution for any school, we’re not trying to be a full solution. What we believe in is having a layered solution and being prepared ahead of time.” said Chad Green, Omnilert’s Director of AI.

Omnilert is based in Leesburg, VA. Chad Green was previously working with the U.S. Department of Defense until he got life-changing news.

“I was doing that, in the middle of a big test when the Sandy Hook shooting happened in 2012, and my cousin’s daughter was actually killed in that shooting,” said Green.

Now, Green helps Omnilert to develop their AI technology. Their program work simultaneously alongside camera systems already installed. Once it detects a weapon, it can set up pre-planned responses like locking doors or calling the police.

Omnilert hopes that their AI technology can help to move the response timeline forward.

