Ranked choice voting forum held at Crozet library

(WBTV File)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With an election just around the corner, a forum for ranked choice voting was held at the Crozet library.

Ranked choice voting is when voters fill out their ballot by ranking the candidates from their first to last choice. Those who attended the event got a chance to ask questions to better understand this system of voting.

The forum wrapped up with a demonstration that used cookies to represent candidate choices.

“If your first choice isn’t the most popular candidate, you got to vote your heart and stay in the conversation.” said Liz White with Up Vote Virginia. “We are a nonpartisan organization. This is a nonpartisan issue. This is good for voters.”

If you would like to learn more about ranked choice voting, visit their website, upvoteva.org.

