Police Chief Kochis to hold press conference on Market St. Park investigation

Chief Michael Kochis
Chief Michael Kochis
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police Chief Michael Kochis will hold a press conference later this week to announce findings in the Market Street Park administrative investigation.

CPD announced Monday, September 25, that the press conference will be held at CitySpace at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. A live broadcast of the event will also be streamed on Facebook.

In addition to the findings of the administrative investigation, body camera footage of the encounter will also be shown.

