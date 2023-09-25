Police Chief Kochis to hold press conference on Market St. Park investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police Chief Michael Kochis will hold a press conference later this week to announce findings in the Market Street Park administrative investigation.

CPD announced Monday, September 25, that the press conference will be held at CitySpace at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. A live broadcast of the event will also be streamed on Facebook.

In addition to the findings of the administrative investigation, body camera footage of the encounter will also be shown.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.