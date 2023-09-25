In the Pink Tennis and Pickleball Charity Event set for Sept. 29-30

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Grab your rackets and something pink to wear.

In the Pink Tennis and Pickleball Charity Event is set to underway Friday, September 29.

“Don’t feel like you need to be a pro with any of this. This is a fun event for charity,” Melissa Hoover said Monday, Sept. 25.

Sentara Martha Jefferson is inviting everyone to come play with a purpose at this year’s event.

“In the Pink Event is a pickleball and tennis event hosted in eight different locations around the city,” Hoover said.

All proceeds go towards programs to help breast cancer patients.

“We raised about $30,000 last year, and we’re on track to make even more this year,” Hoover said.

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

You can register to play for $50, or stop by to cheer on your favorite players.

