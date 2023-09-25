Ophelia’s affects linger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a cloudy start, with patchy fog. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and cooler than normal temperatures today. A northerly flow will keep plenty of cloudiness, resulting in cooler than normal temperatures for most of the week. Meanwhile, a few showers may develop Tuesday, and again on Friday. The good news improving conditions are expected this weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Cloudy, patchy fog, Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Cloudy, a few showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy & cool, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: Low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...LOw: low 60s

