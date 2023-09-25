Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Ophelia’s affects linger

Brighter days ahead
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a cloudy start, with patchy fog. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and cooler than normal temperatures today. A northerly flow will keep plenty of cloudiness, resulting in cooler than normal temperatures for most of the week. Meanwhile, a few showers may develop Tuesday, and again on Friday. The good news improving conditions are expected this weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Cloudy, patchy fog, Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Cloudy, a few showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy & cool, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: Low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...LOw: low 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Cooler Than Average Highs This First Week of Fall
Cool temps ahead
Cooler weather this first week of fall
Ophelia weakens and exits
Remnants of Ophelia exit, clouds and below average temperatures remain
Small rain chances
Ophelia exits, cooler temperatures remain