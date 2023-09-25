NBC 29 and Free Enterprise Forum hosting Albemarle candidate forum

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Enterprise Forum and NBC29 are hosting an Albemarle County Board of Supervisors candidate forum Monday, September 25.

All five candidates for the Board have been invited. The event will be held at the Hillsdale Conference Center and is free and open to the public.

Mike Pruitt is the only candidate for the Scottsville District, incumbent Bea Lapisto Kirtley is facing T.J. Fadeley in the Rivanna District, and incumbent Ann Mallek is facing Brad Rykal in the White Hall District.

Free Enterprise Forum President Neil Williamson and NBC29 News Anchor Steve Rappaport will co-moderate. Topics include economic development, local regulation, public safety, taxation, transportation, Comprehensive Planning, and more.

The event is scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m.

