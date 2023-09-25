CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Healthy Birth Healthy Baby Expo returned for its first time since 2014 at the Carver Recreation Center.

The free expo was a celebration of community, pregnancy, birth, and babies. Breakout sessions for workshops and demonstrations were held throughout the day.

“We want to be the village that these new families desperately need when they’re going through such transitions. We want families to be aware that they’re not doing this by themselves.” said Laura Selvatierra with Sentara Martha Jefferson. “This parenting thing is something they do in community. Lots of hands on. So all of these organizations here are part of that village and want to support them.”

The theme for this year was ‘Prepare. Care. Repair’ and organizers are hoping to bring this back as an annual event.

