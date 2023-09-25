Cooler Than Average Highs This First Week of Fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While we started Sunday with a few light showers, Ophelia is well to our NE and no longer the major player this week. Overnight expect a dry but cloudy night with patchy fog. We don’t have an organized system affecting us over the next few days, but we’ll be looking at cloudy skies most of the week, much cooler than average daytime highs, as well as spotty rain chances throughout the week. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50′s to low 60′s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Cooler and cloudy. Highs in the mi d 60′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and dry. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Friday: Few showers. Highs around 70.

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs around 70.

