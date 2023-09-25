Clouds Linger and Cool Temps this Week.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This last week of September will feature cloudy skies, cool temperatures and limited rain. An onshore flow of winds from the northeast will keep us in this pattern throughout the next several days. Some drizzle or passing showers possible, but no widespread rain expected. Daytime highs in the 60s, some ten degrees below average, making it feel more like later October.

This pattern should break for the weekend, with more sun developing. Turning milder by the start of October.

Tonight: Cloudy, drizzle, light shower, patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler with a chance for a passing shower and drizzle. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: AM shower. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower risk. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Turning partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Milder. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

