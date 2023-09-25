Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Clouds, limited rainfall and cooler

Below average high temperatures
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mild and humid Monday with more clouds than sunshine. Sparse rain chances ahead with cooler high temperatures.

Spotty shower risk Tuesday and Friday. Otherwise, a northeast breeze will keep daytime highs about ten degrees below average Tuesday and Wednesday.

Becoming milder by the first of October.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates and interactive Doppler Radar.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, isolated shower with overnight lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler with a chance for a passing shower and drizzle. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower risk. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Ophelia’s affects linger
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Cooler Than Average Highs This First Week of Fall
Cool temps ahead
Cooler weather this first week of fall