Clouds, limited rainfall and cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mild and humid Monday with more clouds than sunshine. Sparse rain chances ahead with cooler high temperatures.

Spotty shower risk Tuesday and Friday. Otherwise, a northeast breeze will keep daytime highs about ten degrees below average Tuesday and Wednesday.

Becoming milder by the first of October.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, isolated shower with overnight lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler with a chance for a passing shower and drizzle. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower risk. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

