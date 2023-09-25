Charlottesville to tackle invasive plants at city parks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is set to begin some new projects at the start of October.

A team will head to Azalea Park, Forest Hills Park, and Jordan Park to get rid of invasion plant species.

“Most of these parks are very invaded with a lot of invasive vines and wisteria and automata,” Steven Gaines with the department said Monday, September 25.

Other invasive plants include porcelain berries, Japanese stilt grass, and kudzu.

“They really make it difficult for native vegetation to become established and to be utilized by local wildlife,” Gaines said. “This particular site behind me is about seven-and-a-half acres, so it’s a much larger area to cover and it’s relatively flat and we can move much faster and pretty much mulch the material.”

Gaines is asking people to give crews space while they work.

“There will be caution tape around the work area. There will be cones and there’ll be trail close signs,” he said.

The project will start at Forest Hills Park, then go to Azalea Park, and end at Jordan Park.

