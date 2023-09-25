Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville to tackle invasive plants at city parks

Charlottesville Parks & Rec (FILE)
Charlottesville Parks & Rec (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is set to begin some new projects at the start of October.

A team will head to Azalea Park, Forest Hills Park, and Jordan Park to get rid of invasion plant species.

“Most of these parks are very invaded with a lot of invasive vines and wisteria and automata,” Steven Gaines with the department said Monday, September 25.

Other invasive plants include porcelain berries, Japanese stilt grass, and kudzu.

“They really make it difficult for native vegetation to become established and to be utilized by local wildlife,” Gaines said. “This particular site behind me is about seven-and-a-half acres, so it’s a much larger area to cover and it’s relatively flat and we can move much faster and pretty much mulch the material.”

Gaines is asking people to give crews space while they work.

“There will be caution tape around the work area. There will be cones and there’ll be trail close signs,” he said.

The project will start at Forest Hills Park, then go to Azalea Park, and end at Jordan Park.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

The resignation comes amid sexual misconduct accusations circulating on social media
Statement issued over Lynchburg gynecologist sexual misconduct allegations
In The Pink (FILE)
In the Pink Tennis and Pickleball Charity Event set for Sept. 29-30
(STOCK)
Charlottesville encourages pet owners to include furry friends in emergency plans
A drome shot of the The Shenandoah National Park shot in the air.
How the potential Government Shutdown could affect the Shenandoah National Park