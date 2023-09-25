Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce releases mid-year analysis

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce has released its mid-year analysis of retail sales tax revenue.

The report shows strong retail growth in the region.

The tax data shows the 2023 retail and internet sales growth in all seven central Virginia localities. Louisa County saw the largest percentage increase.

“We collected nearly $1.5 million more in retail sales tax than we did during the same time last year, which is great. Again, retail sales are up,” President & CEO Natalie Masri said Monday, September 25.

The Chamber will talk about the data on Wednesday at the Eggs and Issues Legislative Breakfast at the Center at belvedere.

