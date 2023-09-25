Advertise With Us
Charlottesville encourages pet owners to include furry friends in emergency plans

By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Office of Emergency Management says don’t forget to include your pets in your emergency plans.

Many shelters and hotels don’t allow furry friends during emergencies.

The city says all families should have a kit or “to go bag” of food, water, clothes, and needed medications that’ll last up to three days. Same goes for your pets until you find a place that accepts animals.

“You want to make sure that you have their toys, something is familiar to them. You need to have two or three days’ worth of water and food, and you want to have their medicines if they require medicines, and any kind of documentations - rabies vaccination record and things of that nature,” Emergency Management Coordinator Jeremy Evans said Monday, September 25.

Charlottesville says you always want to make sure your family is safe and that you have something like an emergency kit.

For more information you can contact em@charlottesville.gov

