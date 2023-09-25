Advertise With Us
Authorities working to improve driver safety in Lake Monticello area

Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Deputies with the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office says crashes are nothing new on South Boston Road, which sees a variety of issues.

“We do get a number of motor vehicle crashes from all different reasons, all different issues,” Lieutenant Aaron Hurd said Monday, September 25. “Whether animals, driver, inattention, speed, all of those things.”

Lt. Hurd says there is no definite answer as to why the accidents keep happening. He says deputies responded to a total of five calls over this past weekend: Two disabled vehicles, and three crashes.

“To my knowledge, there were no serious injuries,” the lieutenant said.

He says work is being done with the hopes of reducing the number of crashes, which includes extra patrols.

“Whether that’s for speed or just for presence,” Lt. Hurd said. “The Virginia Department of Transportation over the past few years has made some improvements and some things to try to slow drivers down, keep them attentive to signage, the rumble strips on the road, things like that.”

VDOT hosted a public hearing at the Lake Monticello Fire Department Monday to present plans to improve safety at the intersection of South Boston Road and Lake Monticello.

