Remnants of Ophelia exit, clouds and below average temperatures remain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a wind-swept and cool Saturday, expect less wind and a drying trend Sunday.

As the center of Tropical Storm Ophelia passed to our east Saturday, many areas received a one-to-three-inch rainfall total. Beneficial for the ongoing drought across the region. The new drought monitor will be released Thursday morning. You can see it on the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app then.

Wind gusts Saturday peaked to 55 mph over the highest elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The lower elevations had wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph.

A damp start to Sunday with some lingering drizzle and mist. The remnants of Ophelia continue to move away from the Commonwealth.

A lot of clouds stay overhead today and for much of the new week ahead.

Spotty rain chances for the new work and school week. No organized weather systems on the horizon.

Sunday: Cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Some breaks in the overcast possible later today, especially south. Light north breeze.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty afternoon and evening shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A spotty rain risk. High temperatures in the 60s. Overnight low temperatures in the 50s.

Friday: A more rain shower chance. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s.

