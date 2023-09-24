More Rain and Wind Overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tropical Storm Ophelia has brought consistent rain and wind through the day with rainfall amounts between 1.5 to just under 3.5 inches, and winds that brought down a few trees in the area. As we head into the evening and overnight and early morning hours as Ophelia weakens and exits the NE, rain will come to an end with areas of Fluvana and Louisa counties still under flood warnings through Sunday morning, and diminishing winds. Into next week temperatures will be on the cooler side with rain chances almost daily. Check back for updates.

Tonight: More rain and wind. Lows in the 50′s and 60′s.

Sunday: Early showers, but cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and dry. Highs in the low 70′s. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Tuesday: Cool showers. Highs in the low to mid 60′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Wednesday: Cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Friday & Saturday: Nice and mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70′s.

