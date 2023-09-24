Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

More Rain and Wind Overnight

By Dominique Smith
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tropical Storm Ophelia has brought consistent rain and wind through the day with rainfall amounts between 1.5 to just under 3.5 inches, and winds that brought down a few trees in the area. As we head into the evening and overnight and early morning hours as Ophelia weakens and exits the NE, rain will come to an end with areas of Fluvana and Louisa counties still under flood warnings through Sunday morning, and diminishing winds. Into next week temperatures will be on the cooler side with rain chances almost daily. Check back for updates.

Tonight: More rain and wind. Lows in the 50′s and 60′s.

Sunday: Early showers, but cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and dry. Highs in the low 70′s. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Tuesday: Cool showers. Highs in the low to mid 60′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Wednesday: Cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Friday & Saturday: Nice and mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Tropical Storm Ophelia
Tropical Storm Ophelia brings more rain and wind
Soaking Showers and Cool Winds
Tropical Storm Ophelia Local Impacts
Tropical Storm Ophelia Brings Wet, Windy Start to Fall
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Tropical Storm Ophelia Brings Wet, Windy and Cool Start to Fall