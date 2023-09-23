Tropical Storm Ophelia Brings Wet, Windy and Cool Start to Fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tropical Storm Ophelia brings a wet, windy and cool start for the first weekend of Fall. Rain bands will continue to pivot toward us tonight with rain and wind increasing, as this storm moves inland of the Mid-Atlantic coast by morning. Widespread rain, windy and cool conditions Saturday with highs stuck in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds out of the northeast 20-40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Blue Ridge Mountains, with gusts over 50 mph. At this time for the viewing area of Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, rain amounts expected to range between 1-3 inches. Locally higher amounts, possible. A Flood Watch is in effect Saturday for Louisa and Fluvanna. Higher rain amounts along with the stronger winds, expected near and east of I-95 across Eastern Virginia. Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings for tidal flooding, are posted along the coast and just inland. Rain should start to taper off Sunday morning, but it will still remain breezy.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates. The rain this weekend is needed, as much of the region is dealing with moderate to severe drought conditions.

The Autumnal Equinox occurs early Saturday at 2:50 AM.

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy, rain developing. Lows 50s.

Saturday: Rainy, windy and cooler. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mainly AM showers, mostly cloudy, breezy. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy, cool. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Cloudy, cool, showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs near 70.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.