Tropical Storm Ophelia brings more rain and wind

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tropical Storm Ophelia will make landfall over eastern North Carolia this morning. Then move north along I-95 through tonight.

Our region is on the western side of the storm. That will provide us with a cooler northeast wind and additional rainfall.

Winds will gust 25 to 40 mph over the lower elevations. Up to 55 mph over the Blue Ridge Mountains through this evening.

A general 1 to 3 inches of rainfall total. Locally higher amounts over the higher elevations off to the east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Localized flooding possible for especially our eastern counites of Louisa, Fluvanna and Buckingham.

Less wind with a lingering shower and clouds Sunday as Ophelia weakens and exits to the northeast.

Less wind with a lingering shower and clouds Sunday as Ophelia weakens and exits to the northeast.

Cooler than usual for the first week of autumn with another rain chance ahead.

Saturday: Rainy and windy at times. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday night: More rain and wind. Lows 55 to 60 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A lingering shower around. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows 55 to 60 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Some rain showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s.

