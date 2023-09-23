Advertise With Us
Friday Night Fury 9/22, high school football highlights

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:

Albemarle 22, Orange County 6

Louisa County 49, Western Albemarle 14

Monticello 20, Goochland County 7

Spotswood 35, William Monroe 7

Fort Defiance 38, Madison County 21

Buffalo Gap 14, Waynesboro 7

Chatham 27, Nelson County 14

Collegiate 48, Fork Union 27

STAB 20, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 16

Riverheads 37, Wilson Memorial

Buckingham vs. Central Lunenburg PPD

Christ Church 48, Covenant 42

