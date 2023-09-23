Friday Night Fury 9/22, high school football highlights
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:
Albemarle 22, Orange County 6
Louisa County 49, Western Albemarle 14
Monticello 20, Goochland County 7
Spotswood 35, William Monroe 7
Fort Defiance 38, Madison County 21
Buffalo Gap 14, Waynesboro 7
Chatham 27, Nelson County 14
Collegiate 48, Fork Union 27
STAB 20, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 16
Riverheads 37, Wilson Memorial
Buckingham vs. Central Lunenburg PPD
Christ Church 48, Covenant 42
