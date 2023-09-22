Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

UVA doctor assisting with NASA research

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor with the University of Virginia is helping to lead research on NASA astronauts’ bodies.

It’s part of the Complement of Integrated Protocols for Human Exploration Research (CIPHER) Project.

CIPHER takes a full-body approach, investigating how multiple systems in the body react to spaceflight over increasingly longer mission durations.

“What we’re trying to figure out is, what are the the most important factors that affect the cardiovascular system in space? And how do we essentially create mitigation measures to essentially protect astronauts from them,” Doctor Justin Linderner said Friday, September 22.

Dr. Linderner says one of the most hostile effects to humans is radiation.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Tent at Market Street Park
City Manager working on plan to help unhoused sleeping in Market Street Park
The Paramount Theater (FILE)
Paramount Theater screening ‘Go On, Be Brave’ Sept. 23
(FILE)
Blue Ridge Mountain Maze opening Sept. 23
The annual Charlottesville-Albemarle Black Business Expo gets underway Friday, September 22.
Ix Art Park hosting Black Business Expo Sept. 22 (6p)