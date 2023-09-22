UVA doctor assisting with NASA research

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor with the University of Virginia is helping to lead research on NASA astronauts’ bodies.

It’s part of the Complement of Integrated Protocols for Human Exploration Research (CIPHER) Project.

CIPHER takes a full-body approach, investigating how multiple systems in the body react to spaceflight over increasingly longer mission durations.

“What we’re trying to figure out is, what are the the most important factors that affect the cardiovascular system in space? And how do we essentially create mitigation measures to essentially protect astronauts from them,” Doctor Justin Linderner said Friday, September 22.

Dr. Linderner says one of the most hostile effects to humans is radiation.

