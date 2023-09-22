Staunton Planning Commission pushes forward former Coke plant development

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The former Coca-Cola plant in Staunton may soon turn into a new beverage-making company.

Thursday, the Staunton Planning Commission approved the rezoning request unanimously.

With success the success of his business, Pro Re Nata, in Crozet, the applicant is looking to keep up with demand by turning the building into a brewery.

This item was brought back in front of the Staunton Planning Commission Thursday with the applicant present.

The application is a rezoning request.

John Schoeb said he hopes to combine the former Coke plant and the steam plant to work as one business.

This item was brought up at last month’s planning commission meeting, but the applicant got the times wrong and wasn’t present.

Last month, many residents spoke in opposition to the request, but Thursday it was more evenly split for those for and against the brewery going into the former Coke plant building.

One of the biggest concerns was parking, which the applicant mentioned he is working with surrounding businesses and neighbors to improve.

However, many residents were excited about the possibility of the former Coke plant being up and running as a new business instead of sitting vacant.

”If we’re allowed to just create the brewery part of this, I need two employees there to manufacture beer, if we open a tasting room that will be two more employees that’s all we need to make this function and that’s why we’re here asking tonight to get the zoning changed,” John Schoeb, rezoning applicant said.

Schoeb said at some point they hope to make the steam plant into a restaurant and gathering place for people in Staunton.

He said they plan to honor the history of this neighborhood in the building as well, something a few residents were also concerned about.

This item will go in front of the Staunton City Council with a public hearing at one of its Oct meetings.

