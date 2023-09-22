Advertise With Us
Search is on for new COVID-19 vaccines in Charlottesville area

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The search is on for where to get the newest COVID-19 vaccine.

Some people are traveling to other counties and cities for the vaccine, though health professionals say you should be able to get a shot in the Charlottesville area.

“There are several pharmacies that are showing up on vaccines.gov as having vaccine in stock right here in the Blue Ridge Health District,” Jason Elliott with BRHD said Friday, September 22.

Elliot and Doctor Bill Petri say pharmacies are a good way to get the vaccine while BRHD and the University of Virginia Health system wait for their supplies to arrive.

“Any of the pharmacies in Charlottesville, you can go online and schedule your vaccination,” Dr. Petri said. “I’m actually getting my RSV and my COVID vaccine on Monday through one of the local pharmacies.”

Dr. Petri did acknowledge that you might have to schedule your shot someplace not as close: “My wife, Marianne, went about a couple of days after I did that. She had more problems finding a pharmacy in Charlottesville, so I think she’s going to Waynesboro to get her shot,” he said.

The doctor recommends scheduling about a week in advance.

The CDC recommends people 6 months or older to get the newest vaccination and to stay up to date with boosters.

