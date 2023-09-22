Advertise With Us
A Rainy, Windy Start to Fall

By Dominique Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures this Friday, and the last day of dry weather through Monday. As we head into the weekend, the coastal storm, which will become Tropical Storm Ophelia, will bring significant rainfall (1-4 in) and strong gusty winds (30-40 mph). The eastern seaboard will be under Tropical Storm Warnings through Saturday, which will be for gusty winds and storm surge. Showers move out on Sunday, but additional rain chances exist into next week. Check back for updates.

Today: Increasing clouds with a chance for late night rain. Highs in the low to mid 70′s. Lows around 60.

Saturday: Much cooler, rainy, and windy. Highs around 60. Lows around 60.

Sunday: Early showers. Highs in the low 70′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy but dry. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows around 60.

Tuesday - Thursday: Cooler showers. Highs in the mid 60′s.

