Rain and wind soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A developing coastal storm off the Southeast will turn into Tropical Storm Ophelia!

Clouds arrive today with a light northeast breeze. Keeping temperatures cooler than recent days.

Remaining dry through Friday evening. Can’t rule out a shower arriving by the end of the UVA football game at Scott Stadium. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler Radar and forecast updates.

Rain and gusty northeast winds Saturday as the center of Ophelia passes over eastern Virginia. Rainfall projections on the order of a half inch to 2.5 inches on average. The higher amounts will be east of the Blue Ridge Mountains and lower totals west.

Showers exit Sunday morning. Trending drier later in the day.

Overall cooler than average next week with additional rain chance. Good news for the drought-stricken area!

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday night: A dry evening. Rain arrives overnight form the southeast. Lows in the 50s to 60 degrees.

Saturday: Rain and gusty northeast winds. Highs cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind gusts of 20 to 35 mph.

Saturday night: Rain showers and breezy. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Morning rain showers. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s. Patchy fog overnight.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Periods of rain. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Overnight lows in the 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.