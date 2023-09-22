Advertise With Us
Paramount Theater screening ‘Go On, Be Brave’ Sept. 23

The Paramount Theater (FILE)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One woman took her terminal diagnosis and turned it into an inspirational story for all to see.

Andrea Peet is in Charlottesville to share her message.

“No matter what happens in your life, you can make the most out of the experience if you keep putting one foot in front of the other,” she said Friday, September 22.

Andrea and her husband, David, finished a four-mile trek with the Prolyfyck Run Crew early Friday.

“It was amazing,” Andrea said. “The energy was just fantastic.”

“I think the best three words for this morning were ‘energy,’ ‘community,’ and ‘hills,’” David said.

“We had the honor of Andrea Peet coming to join us,” James Dowell with Prolyfyck said. “First person diagnosed with ALS to complete 50 marathons in 50 states.”

ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is defined as a rare and terminal neurodegenerative disease that results in the progressive loss of motor neurons that control voluntary muscles. There is no known cure.

Now in her 40′s, Andrea is using her story as an inspiration to others. Her journey has brought her to the Jefferson School City Center to join in the Community Bridges 5k

“Just to have her out here, be a part of this camaraderie and to support us, and we support her, it’s just great,” Dowell said.

“It was an incredible journey,” David said. “We needed partners like Prolyfyck to to get us there.”

Andrea is asking the community to meet her Saturday, Sept. 23, for a the screening of her documentary, “Go On, Be Brave.”

“There will also be an opportunity to meet and greet Andrea after the film and the Q&A, as well,” David said.

The screening starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theater. A film by Prolyfyck will also be shown.

