Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Ophelia

Highest rain totals will be along and east of I-95. Localized flooding will be possible inland. Moderate to major tidal flooding likely.(NWS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency ahead of a coastal storm expected to sweep through the commonwealth.

The storm, become Tropical Storm Ophelia on Friday afternoon, is expected to bring heavy rain, strong, gusty winds and tidal flooding Friday evening through Saturday.

“We want to ensure that all communities, particularly those with the greatest anticipated impact, have the resources they need to respond and recover from the effects of this storm,” Youngkin said. “Since this storm has the potential to have a range of impacts across numerous localities in the commonwealth, I encourage all Virginians and visitors to keep up with the latest forecast for their area from a trusted source, make a plan, and have their emergency kits ready.”

The state of emergency allows the commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts.

Attorney General Jason Miyares says the declaration triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes.

“Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes exist to protect Virginians during a time of crisis from being taken advantage of by bad actors,” said Miyares. “Any violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act or exploitation of Virginians’ wallets will be thoroughly prosecuted by my office based on the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.”

