Charlottesville-Albemarle Black Business Expo underway at Ix Art Park

By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The annual Charlottesville-Albemarle Black Business Expo is underway at Ix Art Park.

Friday’s event aims to uplift and showcase businesses within the Black community. Director Ty Cooper says the expo is open to anyone, free of charge.

“So we have a variety of vendors, we have accountants, we have heating/air companies, HVAC companies, we have people selling items, promoting their businesses, we have food vendors, as well,” Cooper said.

There’s also a panel discussion from several business professionals and a business pitch session with the chance to win big money.

“I was coaching a couple of people yesterday just how to be prepared, and you know what judges want to hear from you when you try to pitch because we’re giving out $1,500 in cash. So we have eight business pitches, we have three judges that are very well qualified,” Cooper said.

All of this happening until 9 p.m.

“So come out right now. Right now,” Cooper said. “We have so many different things happening today between the vendors that’re out here, they’re waiting for you to come and support them.”

RELATED: Ix Art Park hosting Black Business Expo Sept. 22

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

