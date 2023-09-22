Advertise With Us
Blue Ridge Mountain Maze opening Sept. 23

(FILE)
(FILE)(Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is in Nelson County at the Blue Toad Hard Cider.

The event offers a five-acre corn maze, lots of pumpkins, apple cider donuts, mountain slides, corn cannons, and more.

On Fridays and Saturdays, it offers night mazes.

People of all ages are welcome to get their fall festivities on.

“We’re really just this grassroots, down, homespun-farm, fun place where people come in, they have the time of their life, really. So memories are made,” Blue Ridge Mountain Maze owner Kate Knott said.

The maze opens Saturday, September 23, and every weekend through the first weekend of November from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

