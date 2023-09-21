Advertise With Us
Wildlife Center of Virginia helping out some woodrats

The Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
The Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia was recently paid a visit by an endangered species of rat.

Alleghany woodrats - also known as packrats - are medium-sized, nocturnal rodents.

Nine woodrats were brought to WCV last week to be treated and later released in Ohio, where the population is dwindling.

“The entire goal of live trapping and relocating these woodrats hundreds of miles away, specifically, is to increase genetic diversity into these at-risk populations,” Alex Wehrung said Thursday, September 21.

The species population is considered stable in Virginia, but categorized as endangered in several states.

Wehrung says the transportation was a success.

