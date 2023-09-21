Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Virginia woman charged with murder in ex-boyfriend’s death

Jaqueline Bledsoe.
Jaqueline Bledsoe.(Louisa County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) -A 56-year-old woman from Bumpass was convicted of second-degree murder after her boyfriend broke up with her in June 2022.

On June 4 at 9 p.m., Jaqueline Bledsoe received a text from Melvin Hansen, 59, Bumpass, saying he was ending their relationship. 

On June 5 at 12:20 a.m., she called the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, saying she shot someone an hour earlier and “didn’t know what to do about that.” She told deputies the man she shot attacked her, and “that is what happens.”

Detective Mark Stanton, an expert in mobile and vehicle forensics, learned she left her home after shooting Hansen.  She drove around, went to a friend’s house, and brought him to the scene.

Bledsoe moved his body from the barn to " not upset her show dogs in the barn,” where she shot him.  It was also uncovered that she enlisted friends after the murder to return to her house and grab items that officials didn’t find while searching.

Bledsoe took the stand for over four hours on Sept. 21 and claimed she was scared and forced to shoot Hansen.  She said he choked and pushed her down multiple times but did not show any injuries to corroborate her defense.

She was also convicted of using a firearm to commit a homicide and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 10, 2024, where she faces up to 43 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Harrisonburg allergist gives insight on FDA saying certain over-the-counter meds don’t work
Thursday, the Staunton Planning Commission approved the rezoning request unanimously.
Staunton Planning Commission pushes forward former Coke plant development
U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (FILE)
Senators Warner and Kaine discussing possibility of a government shutdown
Bus Stop Stabbing Investigation
J.R. Tucker High School student stabbed at Henrico bus stop: ‘I’m really scared’