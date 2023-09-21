Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Senators Warner and Kaine discussing possibility of a government shutdown

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (FILE)
U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (FILE)(wdbj7)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are discussing the looming possibility of a government shutdown.

“It feels like lurching towards the potential government shutdown at the end of next week,” Sen. Warner said Thursday, September 21. “We know in Virginia that will have an enormous effect to our service members.”

The Democrat says the hardest hit area of the commonwealth would be Hampton Roads, but all of Virginia would feel the impact.

“Virginians who want to get passports, that will come to a grinding halt. NIH research will come to a grinding halt during the midst of of a shutdown, air traffic control. We’ve already seen record delays,” Sen. Kaine said. “It makes people nervous who are interacting with the IRS about maybe getting a tax refund: Wil their phone calls be answered? Or will they have to delay veterans who are waiting to get a veteran’s benefit application approved?”

Sen. Kaine says sticking to the budget deal from May will work.

“Keep spending at the levels that were indicated in that deal as we work between now and the end of the year to come up with a full year budget,” he said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

Bus Stop Stabbing Investigation
J.R. Tucker High School student stabbed at Henrico bus stop: ‘I’m really scared’
The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC (FILE)
Charlottesville-area 911 center gets upgrade
CODE Building (FILE)
Discussion on ways to improve downtown Charlottesville being held at CODE Building
(FILE)
Upcoming elections could net Republicans a political trifecta in Virginia