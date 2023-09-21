Scott Stadium getting new scoreboard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The scoreboard at Scott Stadium is getting makeover.

The University of Virginia Athletic Department says the new board will be bigger and have better sound, enhancing the game-day experience.

“You’re going to see a much brighter, more brilliant picture. The graphics are going to stand out, pop more. Everything’s going to be a little bit larger,” Jim Daves with UVA Athletics said Wednesday, September 20.

The display area will be more than twice the size of the current board, more than 6,500 square-feet to be exact.

Daves say the old board was starting to show its age: “The current scoreboard at Scott Stadium dates back to 2009,” he said. “You can’t find parts anymore for a scoreboard that old.”

Daves says the new scoreboard will be paid with either sponsorships or donations.

Fans will have to wait until next season to see the new board in action

